AZTEC, NM - Robert D. Hansen, 65, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at his home in Aztec, New Mexico. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service to be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Please visit the online memorial for Robert at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.