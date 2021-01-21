Robert D. Norman

In 1966, Bob graduated high school and immediately attended the South Dakota School of Mines where he received his degree in Electrical Engineering. Bob soon started a very distinguished career in electronics and his contributions to the industry were enormous. He had well over 200 patents to his name with the last one filed just prior to his passing. Every iPhone, digital camera, Portable computer, cloud server and countless other gadgets that use flash memory include his controller concepts. His work was honored by the Flash Memory Summit in 2013 and his story is captured as part of the Computer History Museum. Of course, being a quiet and very modest person, he would not have told you any of this so I am doing the honor. He will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind.