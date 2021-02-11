Robert E. Artlip Sr.

He was born Nov. 7, 1927 in Muskegon, MI to Reuben and Ellen Violet Artlip. Bob joined the Navy at 17 years of age and served in WWII, the Korean War, and Vietnam. He truly exemplified the "Greatest Generation." The Navy gave him the opportunity to travel all over the world. He retired from the military in 1966 and moved his family from Long Beach, California, to Rapid City, SD, in 1967. Bob worked construction/remodeling on and off for several years before retiring for good; however, he always had a project in the works. He enjoyed building furniture out of old barn wood, all types of woodworking, keeping in top physical condition, camping, archery, and big game hunting. Although a person who often kept to himself, Bob really enjoyed his children, their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their friends.