Robert E. Artlip Sr.

MANDAN, ND | Robert "Bob" E. Artlip Sr., 93, passed away on Feb. 8, 2021 at Prospera Sunset in Mandan from complications of Alzheimer's.
He was born Nov. 7, 1927 in Muskegon, MI to Reuben and Ellen Violet Artlip. Bob joined the Navy at 17 years of age and served in WWII, the Korean War, and Vietnam. He truly exemplified the "Greatest Generation." The Navy gave him the opportunity to travel all over the world. He retired from the military in 1966 and moved his family from Long Beach, California, to Rapid City, SD, in 1967. Bob worked construction/remodeling on and off for several years before retiring for good; however, he always had a project in the works. He enjoyed building furniture out of old barn wood, all types of woodworking, keeping in top physical condition, camping, archery, and big game hunting. Although a person who often kept to himself, Bob really enjoyed his children, their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Josephine (Hoppa), his parents, a brother and sister, and good friend Wilbur Young.
He is survived by his sons, Bob Artlip, Jr. (Wendy) of Bismarck, ND, and Mike Artlip of Rapid City, SD; daughters, Sue Pesek (Larry) of Arvada, CO, and Kathryn Artlip; grandson, Tyler Artlip (Melissa) of Bismarck, ND; granddaughter, Aleesa Brorby (Matt) of Bismarck, ND; four wonderful great-granddaughters, Lydia, Paige, Natalie, and Claire of Bismarck, ND, and long-time good friends, Todd and Bobbie Stearns of Bismarck, ND.
Due to COVID-19 there will be a private family service where Bob will be buried next to his wife at Pine Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made in Bob's name to either St. Jude Children's Hospital at 1-800-805-5856 or The Smile Train at 1-800-932-9541.
Funeral arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City, kirkfuneralhome.com