Aug. 18, 1931 to Dec. 9, 2020

HEALDSBURG, Calif. | Robert E. Bangs, 89, died at home of natural causes.

Survived by his children, David Bangs, Thomas Bangs, Cathy LaPoint Phelps, Cheryl Neff; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife, Mary Lou Bangs, and daughter, Barbara Brady.

Born Robert Eugene Bangs to Ethel Muriel Arneson and Claude Eugene Bangs in Rapid City, SD. Graduated Rapid City High and South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. Married Aug. 2, 1952. Bob and Mary Lou settled in California and raised their five children before retiring to Blaine, WA, in 1998. Returned to CA in 2012.

Bob was an accomplished civil engineer who never missed a day of work, an avid golfer and a rock-solid foundation for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren throughout his long life.

Windsor-Healdsburg Mortuary of Windsor, CA