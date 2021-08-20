RAPID CITY | Robert E. Chleborad, 89, passed away on August 16, 2021, at home with his family by his side.
Robert was born to Bill and Madeline Chleborad on Feb. 27, 1932, in Omaha, Nebraska. He graduated from high school in Alliance, Nebraska and from Doane College in Crete, Nebraska, in 1953.
Following two years of service in the U.S. Army, he spent the next 13 years as a Life Underwriter. Bob was employed as the Administrator of the Rapid City Medical Center from 1972 until his retirement in 1996. Throughout his career Bob served on many committees and boards, too numerous to list.
The most rewarding of his endeavors was having the good Lord send Barbara his way on June 8, 1957. What a blessing! His other great blessings were his children -- Mary, Brian, and John, and subsequently their spouses, David, Janet, and Cindy. The most precious family he could have hoped for. Each one of them was a treasure. They, as does Barb, live their lives doing the right things as he taught them to do.
His grandchildren also gave him much joy. He loved watching their sporting events, school accomplishments and career endeavors. But more importantly, watching them grow and develop into the individuals they have become. And to his friends, he cherished those times he worked, and played together with you all. Family and friends meant all to him and gave him great joy. His life was full! Celebrate it with us! May the good Lord grant each of you what is in your heart and fulfill your every dream.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; three children, Mary (David) Stoner of Lakeville, MN, Brian (Janet) Chleborad of Rapid City, and John (Cindy) Chleborad of Laveen, AZ; and seven grandchildren. Meeting him in heaven were his parents; brothers, Bill and Don; and his grandson, Jason.
Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m., with a Christian wake service at 6:30 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 23, at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Interment, with military honors, will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Post 22 Foundation for the Hall of Fame exhibit. Contributions can be sent to Post 22 Foundation, 902 Fulton St., Rapid City, SD 57701.
