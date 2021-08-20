RAPID CITY | Robert E. Chleborad, 89, passed away on August 16, 2021, at home with his family by his side.

Robert was born to Bill and Madeline Chleborad on Feb. 27, 1932, in Omaha, Nebraska. He graduated from high school in Alliance, Nebraska and from Doane College in Crete, Nebraska, in 1953.

Following two years of service in the U.S. Army, he spent the next 13 years as a Life Underwriter. Bob was employed as the Administrator of the Rapid City Medical Center from 1972 until his retirement in 1996. Throughout his career Bob served on many committees and boards, too numerous to list.

The most rewarding of his endeavors was having the good Lord send Barbara his way on June 8, 1957. What a blessing! His other great blessings were his children -- Mary, Brian, and John, and subsequently their spouses, David, Janet, and Cindy. The most precious family he could have hoped for. Each one of them was a treasure. They, as does Barb, live their lives doing the right things as he taught them to do.