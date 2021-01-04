RAPID CITY | Robert E. Crawford, 79, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
Robert was born Feb. 4, 1941 to Burton and Nora (Hoffert) Crawford in Wakonda, SD. At a young age he moved with his family to Rapid City and later to Wall, where he graduated from Quinn High School in 1959. In 1960, he entered the U.S. Navy. Robert was stationed and spent three years in Japan. Robert was honorably discharged from active duty in 1964. Robert married Gail Thoemke in 1976. To this union they were blessed with two sons, Douglas and Brian. In 2006, Robert met Bobby Heathershaw. They were married in 2007. They enjoyed 14 wonderful years together.
Robert spent his career in the trucking industry. He first did trucking locally in the Rapid City area. For many years, he owned and operated an 18-wheeler and did nation-wide long haul trucking. He retired as a U.S. Postal Service contract truck driver for Larson Trucking. Robert was a Lifetime Member of the VFW.
His favorite thing to do was going to Deadwood with his buddies, playing cards with family and friends, and spending winters in Palm Springs, CA, with Bobby. He enjoyed gardening, and cherished his 2005 Jag. He was the neighborhood grandpa to the Darrow and Donnelly kids, and loved attending Ryder, Sierra, and Cash's activities. He was a big boxing fan, having boxed as a boy. He treasured his family trinkets and Maple Street memories.
Robert was preceded in death by his son, Brian Crawford; his step-son Todd Heathershaw; his twin brother, Richard, on Aug. 28, 2020; his parents; his four other brothers; and his sister.
He is survived by his wife, Bobby; son, Douglas Crawford; step-son, Marty Heathershaw (Doe), and their children, Mandie Chlarson, Mark Heathershaw, & Bridget Nigh; step-daughter, Ronda Edgar (Shawn) and their children, Ryder Wilson, Sierra Wilson, & Cash Wilson; step-grandson, Cole Heathershaw; brother, Joe Crawford (Ardie); sister-in-law, Carmen Crawford; and several nieces, nephews, and step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, with Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Blvd. Masks are recommended at the service. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.