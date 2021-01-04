RAPID CITY | Robert E. Crawford, 79, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Robert was born Feb. 4, 1941 to Burton and Nora (Hoffert) Crawford in Wakonda, SD. At a young age he moved with his family to Rapid City and later to Wall, where he graduated from Quinn High School in 1959. In 1960, he entered the U.S. Navy. Robert was stationed and spent three years in Japan. Robert was honorably discharged from active duty in 1964. Robert married Gail Thoemke in 1976. To this union they were blessed with two sons, Douglas and Brian. In 2006, Robert met Bobby Heathershaw. They were married in 2007. They enjoyed 14 wonderful years together.

Robert spent his career in the trucking industry. He first did trucking locally in the Rapid City area. For many years, he owned and operated an 18-wheeler and did nation-wide long haul trucking. He retired as a U.S. Postal Service contract truck driver for Larson Trucking. Robert was a Lifetime Member of the VFW.