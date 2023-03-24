RAPID CITY - Robert Fredrick Hempel, age 90, formerly of Rapid City, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Edgewood Prairie Crossing Nursing Home in Watertown, SD. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at West Nidaros Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM followed by his funeral service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please direct any memorial donations to the church.

Grateful for having shared his life are his three sons: Kevin (Robin) Hempel of Watertown, SD, Kirk (Judy) Hempel of Ocala, FL and Kyle (Heather) Hempel of Loveland, CO; four grandchildren: Jonathan (Aleah) Hempel, Jamie (Wayne) Castle, David (Mellissa) Hempel and Cassandra (fiance, Sean Summers) Hempel; one granddaughter-in-law, Jaime Stuberg; eight great-grandchildren: Dean, Bryson, Anna, Zoe, Henry, Tristan, Brysen and Kiegan; one brother, David (Mary) Hempel of Webster, SD; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne in 2007; parents, Paul and Gertrude Hempel; grandson, Jason Stuberg; one brother, Richard (Margaret) Hempel; and two sisters, Gladys (Lewie) Gerriets and Margaret (Charles) Hallstrom.

A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.