Robert G. Mines

TUCSON, Ariz. | Robert George Mines, aka Bob Mines, 76, of Colman, McIntosh, and Hot Springs, SD, Chihuahua, MX, and Bisbee, AZ, passed peacefully last week in Tucson, AZ.

Bob was a well-traveled and high-minded spirit whose footsteps, whether in cowboy boots or his preferred sandals, took him through chapters as a rebellious oldest son of a large South Dakota homesteading family, to the University of South Dakota in the '60s, to the University of Denver Law School, and on to pursuits as an attorney, rancher, pilot, raconteur, and a life novels are written about.

Whether defending his clients or his ranch in Mexico, hopping trains, or hitchhiking into his seventies, Bob will be remembered for his strong beliefs, equally strong opinions, passion, recklessness, and (mostly) healthy contempt for convention and authority.

Bob led a prolific life, both literally and figuratively, well past his expected expiration date considering his disregard for his personal health and safety, and due in large part to the daily attention of his daughter Josie, cardiologist Dr. Navin Kedia, his dedicated patient health care worker, Olivia Gamez, and his sister Mary Jane, who helped nurse him back to health after triple bypass surgery, for all of whom the family is greatly appreciative.