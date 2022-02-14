CUSTER | Robert Holloway Stewart, age 75, passed Thursday, February 10th, 2022, at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family.

Celebration of life will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 18th at the Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m., Friday, February 18th, 2022, at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

He is a Navy veteran.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD. Condolences may be left at www.chamberlainmccolleys.com