Robert J. "Bob" Schwarz

RAPID CITY | On May 4, 2021, Bob passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Bob was being visited and comforted by his family at the Renaissance Senior Center in Helena, Montana. Bob was 91 years old.
Robert John Schwarz was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on January 6, 1930. He was the second child and only son of Joseph Schwarz Jr. and Mary Hyacinth Hanlon.
The family lived in Sioux Falls and Mitchell before finally ending up in Rapid City. Bob graduated from Rapid City High School in 1948 and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 1952 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
After graduation, Bob took a position with McDonnell Aircraft in St. Louis, Missouri as an engineer. There he met and married Loretta Celine Nobel from Kirkwood in 1954. Shortly after the birth of their first child in 1955, Bob was drafted into the Army. He served his time in Huntsville, Alabama and Grand Prairie, Texas. After his service the family returned to St. Louis and Bob resumed his work with McDonnell. Bob had a passion for aircraft of all types and was proud to have been involved in many projects over the years, from the F3 Demon to the F18 Hornet. He earned his private pilot's license in 1984 and enjoyed taking his family on sightseeing flights. Bob retired from McDonnell Douglas in 1987.
After retirement, he and Loretta moved to Conner, Montana to be near family in Philipsburg, and to enjoy the peace and beauty of the Bitterroot Valley. While there, Bob honed his woodworking skills, making furniture and building all the cabinets and doing all finishing work on a house they built. Sadly, they lost almost everything in the wildfires of 2000, but rebuilt and lived in Montana for several more years.
In 2006, they returned to Missouri. Loretta passed away after a brief illness in 2007. Bob moved back to Rapid City in 2008.
In 2009, Bob married E. Barbara Eilers. Bob and Barb had dated while Bob had attended the School of Mines in the early 1950s. Happily for both families, they reunited shortly after Bob had returned to Rapid City. They spent almost 10 happy years together, driving in the Black Hills and traveling to see family all over the country. After Barb passed in 2019, Bob moved back to Montana.
When the family was young, Bob enjoyed road trips to take the family on day trips or longer vacations to historical sites, museums, air shows, amusement parks, and for walks and picnics in state parks. Bob was an avid reader of every genre and instilled a love of learning in his kids through all the family vacations and his books.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joanne Smith Blair; his first wife, Loretta Nobel Schwarz; and his second wife, E. Barbara Eilers.
Bob is survived by his children, Carolyn (Michael), Joe (Jeanette), Ruth McDonald (John), Matthew (Terri), and Andrew (Judy); grandchildren, Hannah, Elisabeth (Eric), Lewis, Paul (Lucy), Sarah, Alex, Charlie, Joy, Lacey (Justin), and Michael; three great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews too numerous to count. He is also survived by children from his second family, Burke (Beth), Erin (Dave), Chris (Jen) and Mark (Angie); and nine grandchildren.
A Memorial/Celebration for Bob will be held at a later date and place to be determined.
Donations in his honor can be made to St. Peter's Health Hospice of Helena, Montana or the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Academic Scholarships in Rapid City.