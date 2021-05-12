Robert J. "Bob" Schwarz

RAPID CITY | On May 4, 2021, Bob passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Bob was being visited and comforted by his family at the Renaissance Senior Center in Helena, Montana. Bob was 91 years old.

Robert John Schwarz was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on January 6, 1930. He was the second child and only son of Joseph Schwarz Jr. and Mary Hyacinth Hanlon.

The family lived in Sioux Falls and Mitchell before finally ending up in Rapid City. Bob graduated from Rapid City High School in 1948 and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 1952 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

After graduation, Bob took a position with McDonnell Aircraft in St. Louis, Missouri as an engineer. There he met and married Loretta Celine Nobel from Kirkwood in 1954. Shortly after the birth of their first child in 1955, Bob was drafted into the Army. He served his time in Huntsville, Alabama and Grand Prairie, Texas. After his service the family returned to St. Louis and Bob resumed his work with McDonnell. Bob had a passion for aircraft of all types and was proud to have been involved in many projects over the years, from the F3 Demon to the F18 Hornet. He earned his private pilot's license in 1984 and enjoyed taking his family on sightseeing flights. Bob retired from McDonnell Douglas in 1987.