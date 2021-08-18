Robert J. McLaughlin

HOT SPRINGS | Robert James "Bob" McLaughlin, 93, formerly of Custer, passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2021 at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs after a long and energetic life.

Bob was born March 21, 1928, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to James and Beatrice (Hunt) McLaughlin. He lived, worked and raised his family in Minneapolis before retiring to Custer.

While residing in Custer, Bob became a passionate supporter of the Custer Humane Society and served as a weekly dog walker. He also served as a member of the Custer Cool Pine Cruiser Car Club.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Deborah Johnson; grandchildren, Matthew Johnson and Christine Baum (Juergen); great-grandchildren, Johann and Nikolas Baum; former son-in-law, Richard Johnson; and long-time friends, Linda and Denny Van Rossum. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, and his seven brothers and sisters.

A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer. Difficult travel arrangements will not allow family to be present for the visitation.