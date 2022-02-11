Robert James “Bobby” Faure, 70, died at his home in Denver on February 7 of natural causes. He was born in Worland, WY in 1951 to Robert A. and Viola R. (Craft) Faure. He was a member of the first graduating class from the then new Stevens High School in Rapid City, SD in 1970. He proudly served as the Raider mascot.

Bob graduated from Carroll College in Helena, MT in 1974. He owned and operated Loubert's Restaurant in Helena. After a few years in banking, he returned to his true love, food. For years in Denver, he split time in sales for Williams-Sonoma and working as a private chef. He perfected not only his mom's legendary recipes but created many of his own. In his later years he enjoyed as much time as possible in his beloved Puerto Vallarta, where he made many close friends.

He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Viola, and nephew Christopher Faure. He is survived by brothers Mike (Josephina) in Manila, Philippines, Mark (Brenda) in Bozeman, MT; Joe (Jenny) in Valley City, ND; Matt (Lori) in Bozeman, MT; Rick (Ann) in Grand Prairie, TX; sisters Jill Nelson (Steve) in Spokane, WA; Jean (John Kutzman) in Great Falls, MT; Mary Wilson (Dan) in Montrose, CA; and 13 nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.