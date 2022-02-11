 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert James “Bobby” Faure

  • 0
Robert James “Bobby” Faure

Robert James “Bobby” Faure, 70, died at his home in Denver on February 7 of natural causes. He was born in Worland, WY in 1951 to Robert A. and Viola R. (Craft) Faure. He was a member of the first graduating class from the then new Stevens High School in Rapid City, SD in 1970. He proudly served as the Raider mascot.

Bob graduated from Carroll College in Helena, MT in 1974. He owned and operated Loubert's Restaurant in Helena. After a few years in banking, he returned to his true love, food. For years in Denver, he split time in sales for Williams-Sonoma and working as a private chef. He perfected not only his mom's legendary recipes but created many of his own. In his later years he enjoyed as much time as possible in his beloved Puerto Vallarta, where he made many close friends.

He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Viola, and nephew Christopher Faure. He is survived by brothers Mike (Josephina) in Manila, Philippines, Mark (Brenda) in Bozeman, MT; Joe (Jenny) in Valley City, ND; Matt (Lori) in Bozeman, MT; Rick (Ann) in Grand Prairie, TX; sisters Jill Nelson (Steve) in Spokane, WA; Jean (John Kutzman) in Great Falls, MT; Mary Wilson (Dan) in Montrose, CA; and 13 nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News