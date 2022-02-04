RAPID CITY | Robert L. Cody, age 68, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at his residence. The younger of two children and only son of Kenneth and Joyce Cody was born on July 3, 1953 in Vallejo, California. Most of his childhood was spent growing up in Texas. His father was a mortician employed by the federal government. That afforded the opportunity for the family to live in numerous places. As a child, the family was taken to North Africa, many cities in Texas, Minnesota, Ohio, and finally graduating from high school in Tachikawa, Japan. Shortly afterwards, he moved to Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to attend culinary school. He prided himself in getting to work for some of the finest hotels/restaurants, from the piers of San Francisco to the Opryland Hotel in Nashville.