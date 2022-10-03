Robert L. Huckins

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Feigum Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ. (Service will also be broadcast live at www. feigumfh.com ) Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. MST (3:30pm CST) at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.

Truly one of a kind, all who met Robert were touched by his wisdom, his stories, and his kind and gentle spirit. In his words, with a smile on his face, he said "tell them I passed on to a different place with a sense of humor". Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com