RAPID CITY | Robert L. Steele, 71, died Jan. 29, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, at Landmark Community Church.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home