Robert Lee Varilek

Things went along swimmingly though, until the highly competitive Kraft Food caramel sales contest at the Red Owl. It was an inside job. Bob was leading the sales of caramels, but Kraft's district manager had a cousin at the Piggly Wiggly, and the manager fixed the tallies in favor of the cousin. This was more than the young couple could take, so they decided to marry and move to Lincoln, NE, so Bob could go to law school. Bob did not have an undergraduate degree, but he was accepted, and they awarded him an undergraduate degree in business administration after he completed his first year. He worked the night shift at the mental hospital and Barb typed theses for grad students. They had three children, Lisa, Lynn, and Tim during the three years of law school. After graduation, Bob was offered a job as an assistant prosecutor in Custer, so they moved, and Susan was born shortly afterwards. A year went by, and Bob was offered a job as an assistant prosecutor in Rapid City, so they moved to Robbinsdale and Rob was born. A year later, dad hung out his shingle, moved to Lance Street and Julie was born.