Robert Letner

RAPID CITY | Robert "Bob" Marlin Letner, 80, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Robert was born on Dec. 27, 1940 in Sioux Falls, SD to Marlin J. and Louise C. (Wagner) Letner. He is the oldest sibling of four children. His father moved the family to Rapid City when Bob was 4 years old to start the business Western Stationers.
Bob graduated from Rapid City High School in 1958. He went on to attend Georgetown University in Washington D.C. and the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota before returning to Rapid City to join his father in the business, established in 1945.
He married Betty Lou Anderson from Lead on June 23, 1962 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deadwood. Married for more than 59 years, Betty will always be his true love and best friend.
Bob and his brother, Tom, partnered to rebuild the family business in 1966 after the building burned down in a fire. They sold the business after 75 years in August 2021. The brothers also started a diversified real estate business in the 1970s.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; children: Michael Robert (Debi) Letner, Denver, Kathleen (Brian) Phillips, Minneapolis, Susan Letner (Mike Ruegemer), Minneapolis, Julie Letner (Tammy Knoblauch), Glenwood, MN and Colleen (Greg) Hyde, Rapid City; grandchildren; Jeffrey (Kailee) Letner, Michelle Letner, Kelli Letner, Jennifer Hyde, Jacob Hyde, Kathryn Hyde and Rachael Hyde; his brother, Thomas (Kathy) Letner, Rapid City; his sisters, Nancy (Clifford) Coleman and Sally Palmer, both of Rapid City; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, an infant twin daughter, Andrea Elizabeth, and a brother-in-law, Danny Palmer.
Bob had many friends and showed a genuine interest in people making everyone feel important. He was witty, fun-loving, kind, compassionate, smart and offered his guidance to those who sought his advice. He had a twinkle in his eye and when he walked into a room you felt his presence. Bob was most comfortable in a suit and was one of the best dressed in Rapid City.
Family was the most important and meant the world to Bob. He was so proud of his children, loved them deeply and told them if you ever have a problem with your brother or sisters to end it, because there is nothing more important than family.
Bob lived life to the fullest and loved going fast — whether it was in a car, boat or snowmobile and loved living in the Black Hills and enjoying all its beauty.
Bob had countless wonderful memories spent with his grandchildren. He was the proudest grandpa who loved his grandchildren so dearly.
God only created one Bob, and he is a remarkable gift in all the lives he touched.
A visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, followed by a Vigil Service at 6 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, followed by a lunch at the church, then interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
A memorial has been established to Youth & Family Services, PO Box 2813, Rapid City, SD 57709.
Friends may sign his online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.