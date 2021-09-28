Robert Letner

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, an infant twin daughter, Andrea Elizabeth, and a brother-in-law, Danny Palmer.

Bob had many friends and showed a genuine interest in people making everyone feel important. He was witty, fun-loving, kind, compassionate, smart and offered his guidance to those who sought his advice. He had a twinkle in his eye and when he walked into a room you felt his presence. Bob was most comfortable in a suit and was one of the best dressed in Rapid City.

Family was the most important and meant the world to Bob. He was so proud of his children, loved them deeply and told them if you ever have a problem with your brother or sisters to end it, because there is nothing more important than family.

Bob lived life to the fullest and loved going fast — whether it was in a car, boat or snowmobile and loved living in the Black Hills and enjoying all its beauty.

Bob had countless wonderful memories spent with his grandchildren. He was the proudest grandpa who loved his grandchildren so dearly.

God only created one Bob, and he is a remarkable gift in all the lives he touched.

A visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, followed by a Vigil Service at 6 p.m.