SEDONA, AZ - Robert Michael Weir, M.D, M.B.A., Sedona, AZ, lived a life dedicated to service, family, friendship and adventure. A beloved husband, uncle, father, grandfather, brother and dear friend. He is survived by one granddaughter, Amelia Rose; two daughters: Elizabeth and Rachel; his wife Julianne; four siblings: John and his wife Debbie, Margie, Joan and Kay; sister-in-law Brennan Rash; two Rotary children Paige and EiJi; five nephews and their families, five nieces and their families, and many, many dear friends all over the world. Full obituary at https://www.kinkadefunerals.com/obituary/robert-weir.