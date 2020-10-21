Robert Pinnt

CHADRON | Robert “Bob” Pinnt was born April 20, 1939 and went to touch the face of God Oct. 7, 2020.

Bob was born in Norfolk, NE and lived in O'Neill, NE before moving to the Pinnt Ranch in 1951 with his family and he attended school in Oelrichs, SD. He served in the military from 1961-1963 and returned back to the ranch to help his family.

He had the best life with his beautiful wife, Jacquie who said “yes” to him May 23, 1964 and to their union, their family quickly grew while they all enjoyed the many years living the hard, but incredible South Dakota ranch life they so loved. Bon would never turn down a time to get together with family and friends including a good game of cards or a good home cooked meal. He enjoyed trips to the casino, especially if niece, Janice, went with him and the great talks over coffee with friends.