RAPID CITY - Robert R Smith, 81, of Rapid City, passed away on March 7, 2022 in Rapid City after a short illness. He was born in Yankton, SD to Ronald & Ann Smith on November 13, 1940.

He joined the Army out of high school with a honorable discharge in 1961. He was employed as a lineman-truck driver for Mid-American Energy for 32 years.

Robert is survived by Kathleen "Kate" Smith (spouse) of 55 years, Children Tracy Schurdevin (Jim) of Keystone, SD & Mark Smith of Marshalltown, IA Grandchild, Brandon Webb, (Kristine) of Lead, SD, Great grandchildren, Grayson & Tatum Webb, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bill, Ron & Gary.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, March 11 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, Rapid City. Lunch to follow at the Moose Lodge, Rapid City.Full obituary at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home website.