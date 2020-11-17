LEAD | Robert Sliper, 84, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 in Greeley, CO after a brief battle with COVID-19. His family was grateful they were able to talk to him on the phone just prior to his passing. He will always be remembered as a father to many and a friend to all and must be very relieved to be by his wife's side once again.

Bob was born Feb. 25, 1936 in Deadwood, SD. He graduated from Lead High School in 1954. Following his proud service in the U.S. Navy, he graduated from SDSM&T in 1964 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He married Maureen Jundt on Nov. 8, 1959 in Menno, SD.

Bob lived a life full of many accolades, accomplishments, and adventures, too numerous to list. The people that knew him knew what many of those were as Bob was an avid storyteller. His world revolved around his grandkids, he was very dedicated to his community, and he still lived in the house he grew up in that his father built in Lead. His mind was sharp as a tack to the end and a valuable historian, and part of local history, has been lost.