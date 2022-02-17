Robert Sullivan

RAPID CITY | April 1, 1970 - January 19, 2022

Robert (Bob), age 51, passed away due to his injuries on January 19, 2022 in Palm Springs, CA from a tragic car accident that occurred on January 4, 2022. He fought his hardest in the intensive care unit for 15 long days. He was known by nurses and staff as “The Tank”, but to us he was a loving husband, father, brother, son, and friend that will live on in our hearts forever.

Robert (Bob) was born in Rapid City, SD to Daniel (Sully) and Betty Sullivan. Bob attended Robbinsdale Elementary, South Middle School, and Central High School. Shortly after high school he moved to Arizona where he became the proud father to his son, Bobby Sullivan (29). He married Rae (Young) Sullivan on December 5, 2003 in Las Vegas. To their union they added two beautiful daughters, Mackenzie (16) and Addison (14). Once Bob and his family moved to California, he started his own courier business in order to bring help to others around him. He was beyond proud of all three of his children and their accomplishments so far in life.

Bob enjoyed making people laugh and he was certainly great at it. He enjoyed baseball and football, especially his Denver Broncos and the Boston Red Sox. His love for baseball spread to his children, especially after coaching his son's Little League and Pony teams. Spending time with family and friends meant the world to him. Bob will forever be listening to Metallica and playing his fantastic air drums. Even now, no one will come close to Bob's Arnold Schwarzenegger impression! He had a zest for life that will be continued on through his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Rae, son Bobby, daughters Mackenzie and Addison, his mother Betty Sullivan, two brothers Jim (Bev) Sullivan and Jack Sullivan, sister Laurie (David) Chapman, In- laws, Alan Young, Brenda Young, and Kia (Jason) Gudewicz. Uncle Bob was also loved by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Daniel (Sully) Sullivan, his Grandparents, and sister-in-law Stacy Sullivan.

Bob's Celebration of Life will be held in Rapid City, South Dakota on June 18, 2022 from 2:00pm -5:00pm at the American Legion Post 22.