RAPID CITY | Robert T. Bohne, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Rapid City, after a brief hospitalization.

Bob was born in a sod house on the family farm south of Reeder, ND, March 22, 1929, the youngest of five children of Rudolph G. and Ethel (Parsons) Bohne. He grew up there and after completing the eighth grade in Reeder, helped his father run the farm.

He met his sweetheart Clara Erickson at a dance in Gascoyne, ND. They were married June 14, 1951, at Mamre Lutheran, a country church south of Reeder. Three children were born to his union — Diane, Tom, Randy — and they farmed, ranched, and milked cows on the family farm until moving to Rapid City in October 1960. Bob and Clara celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in June 2020.

Bob was a true "jack-of-all trades" and a talented, self-taught tradesman. He practically rebuilt their RC home and loved fixing and working on all types of vehicles and machinery. That do-it-yourself and can-do attitude was passed down to his children and grandchildren, who all have that same spirit and determination.