STURGIS - Robert W. "Bob" Davis, 69, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Monument Health Lippold Hospice Unit, Sturgis, SD, surrounded by his family.

A celebration of his life will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, 3:00 p.m., at the Sturgis Community Center, Sturgis, SD. Full obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.