Robert W. (Bob) Siedschlaw

SHERIDAN - Robert (Bob) Siedschlaw passed away September 30, 2021 at Greenhouse Living in Sheridan, Wyoming at age 76 after a long illness with dementia. In lieu of flowers, Bob's family request that you help another person the next time you see someone in need, don't hesitate or be afraid of helping or serving.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, June 24, 2022 at Sturgis First United Methodist Church, 1755 Ball Park Road, Sturgis, SD. Inurnment will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Black Hills National Cemetery with military honors, 20901 Pleasant Valley Dr., Sturgis, SD.
