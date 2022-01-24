RAPID CITY | Roberta Ann ‘Bobbie' Young, 83, of Rapid City, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Bobbie was born November 24, 1938 in Deadwood, SD to Mildred “Ilene” Stump and Charles Arneson. Bobbie attended St Martin's Academy. She married Wayne Piebenga in 1956. Together they had 6 children. She worked as a waitress in her earlier years. She found her calling in the medical field as an office manager and receptionist.

In June of 1984, Bobbie married Jerry Young. They enjoyed taking cruises and traveling abroad until Jerry passed away in 1998. After, she enjoyed spending time with her family and dear friends. She enjoyed going to Deadwood and playing the penny slot machines in her spare time. Bobbie loved her children, grandkids, great-grandkids, and her sister and her husband dearly. She will be profoundly missed by all. Bobbie's infectious personality left quite an impression on anyone she met. She was adored by many.

She is survived by her sons, William (Ann) Piebenga, Rapid City, SD, Scott (Patty) Piebenga, Rapid City, SD; daughters, Teri Clements, Colorado Springs, CO, Cheryl Lucas, Rapid City, SD, Susan Piebenga, Greeley, CO, Joni (Zane) Maliske, Rapid City, SD; sister, Jeannie (Roy) Clarno, Winnemucca NV; 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Young; her father, Chuck Arneson; and her mother, Mildred “Ilene” Meissner.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, January 26th at 10:00 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Menefee officiating.