STURGIS - Roberta B. Freeman, 86, of Sturgis, South Dakota, passed away on April 5, 2023, at Rapid City Monument Health, Rapid City, SD. Memorial services will be Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 1:00 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Sturgis, SD. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.