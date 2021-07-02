Roberta 'Bobbi' Kennedy

Bobbi was known for being a friend and cheerleader for everyone who crossed her path. She loved having a house full, a car full, or a table full of loved ones who always felt welcomed and cherished.

Her interests were diverse including yoga, dreamwork, traveling with her children, grandchildren, and friends, the Black Hills of South Dakota, Lakota wisdom, and enjoying time in nature. She embodied constant kindness with all people and the natural world. Colleagues and family turned to her wise leadership. She asked the hard questions that helped lead us to good work, adventure, connected communities and friendship.

Bobbi is survived by children, Suzannah Bagwell (Bryan), Meredith Kennedy, Kate Kennedy (Camella), and Joe Kennedy (Anita); her sisters-in-law, Maryanna Bails, Linda Rogers (Douglas) and brother-in-law, David Kennedy; her grandchildren, Alexander, Liam and Eran Bagwell, Ella and Nathan Williams, Kolby Harrison, Ryker Kennedy, and Birch and Clara Kennedy; and her nieces and nephews, Charles, Chris and Emily Middleton; Henry and Ray Lees; John, Bonnie, Ben and Dana Kennedy; and Sylvia Hinkle.

She was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Raymond Kennedy, and her parents.

A Celebration of her Life is planned for Sept. 8, 2021, at St. Martin's-in-the-Fields in Columbia.