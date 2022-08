RAPID CITY - Roberta "Bobbi" Lee Ellis 73 of Rapid City passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Visitation will be 5:00pm-6:00pm Saturday August 20, with a celebration of life starting at 6:00pm at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Inurnment will be 9:00am Monday August 22 at Black Hills National Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com