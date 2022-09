RAPID CITY - Robin L. Busch, 53, died on September 4, 2022. She served in the U.S. Air Force. Visitation will be held from 5p.m. – 7p.m. on Wednesday, September 7 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Funeral Services will be held at 10a.m. on Thursday, September 8 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She will be buried at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:30p.m. Kirk Funeral Home.