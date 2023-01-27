CARTHAGE - Robyn Jensen, age 72, of Carthage, SD passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home with family by her side.

Robyn was born to Eileen and Wayne Hanson on May, 3, 1950, in Carthage, SD. She attended school in Carthage and graduated in May of 1968.

Following her graduation Robyn was united in marriage to Arnold Jensen on May 31, 1968, and to this union they were blessed with three boys: Arnie, Clayton, and John.

The couple eventually settled in Flandreau where Robyn worked a variety of different jobs. She worked as a florist, helped at the local bakery, tended bar at Bar X, and was employed by Cenex.

In 1988, her husband passed and years later she met another special companion, Jackson Halseth. Jack and Robyn stayed in Flandreau for a number of years before retiring to Hermosa, SD. In 2015, Jack passed and shortly after Robyn decided it was time to come back home to Carthage.

Robyn enjoyed spending her time reading, playing Skip-Bo, painting, gardening, and making her yard beautiful. Her greatest joy though came from being with and taking care of her family.

Those grateful for having shared in her life includes her children: Arnie (Cindy) of Vesta, MN, Clayton of Sioux Falls, SD, and John of Lucan, MN; her siblings: Dale Hanson of Carthage, SD, Rick (Trina) Hanson of Palmdale, CA, Juiletia Sundberg of Arlington, SD, Randy (Deb) Hanson of Carthage, SD, and Paul (Val) Hanson of Hermosa, SD; grandchildren: Tiffany, Amber, Joslyn, Tyler, Colten, Zoee, Zane, Zaden, Alex, James, Katherine, Mia, and Eean; five great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arnold, companion, Jackson, a brother-in-law, and grandson, Jobryeth.

