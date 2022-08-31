KENNEBEC - Funeral services for Rod J. Bowar, 60, of Kennebec, SD will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Lyman Gardens in Presho, SD with burial in the Kennebec Cemetery at Kennebec, SD. Visitation will be Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with an 8:00 p.m. prayer service at the Kennebec Gymnasium in Kennebec, SD.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.

Rod J Bowar, age 60, of Kennebec, SD, passed away on Sunday, August 28th in Deadwood. He was born on March 6, 1962 in Pierre, SD. He was the son of Charles and Gloria (Tagtow) Bowar. He attended Lyman School, enjoyed playing high school basketball and graduated in 1980.

In 1976, Rod began his lifelong journey in the telecommunications industry starting with working for Lloyd and Delores Johnstone part time at Kennebec Telephone Company.

He married Donna Bromwich on July 18 (or 19 depending on who you asked) 1987. They had four children: Chaz, Tiarra, Laddy and Troy. Rod and Donna enjoyed camping, traveling, relaxing by their cabin in the hills, Nascar races, and attending the grandkids' events. Rod never missed a morning to stop and tell Donna he loved her. He made sure she knew that she was loved and that their marriage was always first on that busy agenda of his.

Kennebec Telephone was a traditional land line telephone company with cable TV when Rod started full time in 1980 as plant manager. In 1992, KTC Construction formed as the first division of Kennebec Telephone. In 1998 Rod and Donna bought Kennebec Telephone Company from Delores Johnstone. As things progressed, four more divisions were formed: PowerCom Electric and Communications, Charley's Auto and Welding, TCS and Chamberlain Napa Auto Parts. If Kennebec Telephone was in need of these services, why not do it ourselves was Rod's motto. Rod was never afraid to jump into a new venture if his gut told him to go for it. A problem solver and just redneck enough to not allow anyone to tell him it could not be done.

To add to his already busy life, Rod joined the Kennebec Volunteer Fire Department in 1980. He made and kept a strong commitment to protect and serve the people of Kennebec and surrounding communities. When the fire phone went off, Rod came alive. Fighting fire was a family passion that started with his father and runs strong within and will be carried on through his son, Chaz.

Rod met Nancy in December of 2018. They married in December of 2020 at Hill City's "North Pole" on the 1880's Holiday Express train. Rod and Nancy spent their time working side by side on house projects, family activities and projects for the community. They enjoyed touring this great state one small town at a time seeing what made them tick.

Rod's love for his grandkids was immeasurable. When speaking of them his big, twinkling eyes could light up the dark. He felt family didn't necessarily have to be blood. The recipe for family consisted of a strong bond of love, loyalty, respect, trust and commitment. If you had those ingredients, you had family.

He loved Nascar, (#4 Happy Harvick), Busch Light, John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, Green Acres, Hogans Heroes, snowmobiling with the Mountain Redneck Sled Club and his daily 4 AM morning drive to inspect the town. He would then head into the office, while it was quiet, to read emails, newspapers, visit with Matt on the day's agenda and send out his morning email to the staff. 6 AM was coffee with his coffee buddies which was the best therapy for Rod's soul.

He was very proud of and grateful for all his dedicated staff at Kennebec Telephone. He surrounded himself with nothing short of the best and forged ahead with extraordinary visions for the company and the community. Rod was the definition of a true leader. He knew when to instruct and guide and when to let go and watch people excel in their position.

Rod served his community in many ways. Kennebec Volunteer Fire Department, Kennebec Town Board, Dakota Prairie Bank Board, SDN Board, FRRPA Board, SDTA Board, Kennebec Town and Country Club, Presho Chamber, Medicine Creek Lions Club, South Dakota Hall of Fame Board, Badlands Fire District Director, MTI Foundation Board, South Dakota Board of Tech Ed and was instrumental in getting the Avera Telemedicine clinic for the town. He was the go- to person for Kennebec''s past, present and a visionary for its future. He truly believed in the small, progressive rural town. He will be watching closely, guiding and cheering it on from a higher perspective now.

He is survived by: wife Nancy; children: Chaz (Amy) Bowar, Tiarra Bowar of Kennebec, Troy Christensen of San Francisco, California, Elisha (Brent) Tiede of Ethan, Alexis Rumbolz (fiance' Brandon Klumb) of Coarsegold, California, and Matt (Christie) Collins, Kennebec, (who he has always considered one of his own); mother, Gloria Bowar, Pierre; sister, Dana (Arlen) Mehrer of Harrold, grandchildren: Jordon Pond, Jesse "the Rue Rat" Bowar, Colton Tiede and Ashlyn (the blonde tornado) Tiede, and Carter, Colton and Chloe Collins (who he has considered grandkids since their birth) and many colleagues and fellow fire fighters.

He was preceded in death by: wife, Donna, father, Charles Bowar, son, Laddy Christensen, granddaughter, Tyra and many great friends, colleagues and fellow fire fighters.