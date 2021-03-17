Rodger P. Norquist

MESA, Ariz. | Rodger Paul Norquist passed away peacefully on March 2, 2021, at Banner Desert Hospital in Mesa, with his big brother Steve at his side.

Rodger was born March 1, 1963, in Rapid City, SD, to Shirley "Shirts" Norquist and Rose (Reilly) Norquist. The things that gave him the most happiness in his life were his rock ‘n' roll music and his family.

Rodger was preceded in death by his father in 1980, his mother in 1989, his brother Dick in 2008, and his sister Joan in 2013. He is survived by his brother, Steve, and sister, Deb, both of Mesa; his sister, Diane (Ray) French, Keystone, SD; his sister, Barbara (Stuart) Walker, Burleson, TX; his sister Sharon, Warren, Ohio; his brother, Larry, Florence, CO; and dozens of nieces and nephews.

A gathering will be held later in 2021 to distribute his ashes at his favorite Sylvan Lake, per his request.