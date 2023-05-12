RAPID CITY - Rodney Dean Pederson, 81, of Rapid City, SD passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Monument Health Hospice House.

Rod was born on September 7, 1941 in Estelline, SD to Phillip and Burnett Pederson. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathy Pederson, on June 24, 1960. Their journey brought them to Rapid City, SD where they would build a life together. He was the youngest of six children and survived by two sisters June Barker of Rapid City and Gaylene Olson of Hendricks, MN.

Rod was a successful business owner and a longtime member of the Rapid City Lions Club. He had a very strong connection to his hometown of Hendricks, MN and loved traveling back there to watch his nephews play sports throughout the years. The love of his family and grandchildren were the center of his life. He was very active in attending all activities for his grandchildren.

Survivors include his three children, Lori Crego (Steve), Madison, WI; Troy Pederson, Scott Pederson (Alanna) of Rapid City and seven grandchildren (Tanner, Dylan, Xiao, Kyla, Tian, Tallyn and Tayvin.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Open Heart United Methodist Church (202 E. Indiana St.). Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Funeral Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the church with Pastor John McKnight officiating.

Donations may be made payable to Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church.

