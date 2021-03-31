Rodney R. Epp

CHADRON | Former Hastings resident Rodney Robert “Rod” Epp, 90, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his daughter's home in Chadron.

Rod was born June 23, 1930, in Gage County, NE to Herman “HJ” and Opal Ruth (Jackson) Epp. He graduated from Beatrice High School, earned a BS in Education from Chadron State College, and his Master's Degree in Education from the University of Oregon. He also attended UC Berkley and Harvard. Rod served in the U.S. Air Force from July 15, 1951 to June 7, 1955. He married LaVerna Larson on May 26, 1957.

Rod was a biology teacher at Hastings High School for many years. He was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Church, National Education Association, and Hastings Education Association. Rod was very active in his church and was an avid Cornhusker fan.

Rod was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jane Kreycik.

Survivors include his wife, LaVerna Epp, Grand Island; his children, Tamie and Jaime Tvrdik, Dixon, CA, Anna and Jeff Fraser, New Bern, NC, and Jana and Don Watt, Chadron; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia and Willis Brown, Mesa, AZ, and Linda Epp, Scottsbluff; brother-in-law, Hale Kreycik, Douglas, Wyo.; as well as numerous cousins and friends.