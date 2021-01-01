Rodney W. Robinson

RAPID CITY | Rodney Will Robinson, 61, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Rapid City.
Rodney was born Nov. 29, 1959, in Webster, SD. He was the fourth of five children born to Bill Robinson and Donna (Robinson) James. From Webster the family made stops in Groton, Clear Lake, and finally settled in Rapid City.
Rodney graduated from Central High School and had great memories of the lasting, heartfelt friendships he made in high school. Rodney left Rapid City for Brookings to attend South Dakota State University where he competed on the men's golf team and graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree. Rodney was a lifelong Jackrabbit and never missed a Hobo Day.
After college Rodney returned to Rapid City and spent his career teaching at North Junior High School, initially as a Math teacher and ending his career as a Physical Education teacher. During his time at North, Rod also coached track and wrestling. Rodney was passionate about his career in teaching and his support of North students extended well beyond the classroom.
Rodney most often lived life outdoors or on the road with an atlas by his side. He was most passionate about golf (in his beloved flip flops), but also enjoyed fishing, camping, yardwork, sea kayaking, golf ball hunting, card and dice games, attending sporting events, and hunting with his family and friends. Rod also participated in local pool leagues with his brother Rande.
Rodney had a love of driving and exploring and meeting so many people and new friends along the way. His adventures close to home often found him in the beautiful Black Hills on back roads traveled by his great-grandfather, Doane Robinson, who was the visionary behind Mount Rushmore. Other road trips would often start with a quick or overnight stop at numerous cousins' places any time heading east where “Rocket Rod” would be welcomed with open arms. Rod always traveled with an ample supply of sweets for the kids and people who might be near at sporting events or anywhere along his path. He was known as the “Candy Man” to many.
Rodney lived a rich life full of adventure and meaningful relationships. He was a caring soul and a loyal friend and family member. He will be missed by many!
Survivors include two brothers, Roger Robinson of San Luis Obispo, CA, and Matthew (Brittany) James of Brookings; sister, Vicki (Chuck) McLain of Rapid City; nephew, Kip Stoltz of Rapid City; four nieces, Mande (Todd) Robinson of Rapid City, Katie Stoltz of Valrico, FL, Samantha Havenstrite of Dallas, TX, and Emmery James of Brookings; grand nephews, Kaden and Dylan of Mitchell; and grand nieces, Macey and Harper Elson of Rapid City.
He was preceded in death by his father, Will Robinson; mother, Donna James; stepfather, Richard James; brother, Rande Robinson; and sister, Candyce Havenstrite.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., with funeral services from 2 to 3 pm. on Monday, Jan. 4, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with Larry Stevens officiating. Light food will follow services at Marco's Pizza, 3625 Jackson Blvd.
Those wanting to attend while staying in your automobile can park in the Meadowbrook Golf Course parking lot for a "hip hip hurray," send off after the service sometime after 3 p.m.
Memorial contributions to SDSU Foundation will be designated for the SDSU golf programs.
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.