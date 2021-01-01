Rodney W. Robinson

Rodney had a love of driving and exploring and meeting so many people and new friends along the way. His adventures close to home often found him in the beautiful Black Hills on back roads traveled by his great-grandfather, Doane Robinson, who was the visionary behind Mount Rushmore. Other road trips would often start with a quick or overnight stop at numerous cousins' places any time heading east where “Rocket Rod” would be welcomed with open arms. Rod always traveled with an ample supply of sweets for the kids and people who might be near at sporting events or anywhere along his path. He was known as the “Candy Man” to many.