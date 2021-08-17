Roger D. Erwin

RAPID CITY | Roger Dale Erwin, 72, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at Rapid City Monument Health.

Roger is survived by his wife, Janelle; his son, Brandon (Sandra) Erwin and their children, Christopher (Cheyenne) Erwin, Stephan (Cady) Erwin; Raelynn Archer; Rebecca Archer, Robert Archer and Raquel Archer; his daughter, Lindsay (Jeff) Johnson, their children, Sawyer Enders Erwin, Carter, better known as Tater and Graham; his daughter, Codi (William) Gregg, their children, Jenna and Jonathan Gregg; his nephew, Nathan (Joe); and all of the friends that become family through military service.

We have lost a true American hero who is loved and so missed already.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Kirk Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.