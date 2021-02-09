Roger D. Frye

Roger was born Oct. 29, 1940, to Henry J. (Hank) and Bernice E. Frye of Arlington, NE. The Marshall Nurseries in Arlington is where Roger grew up and called home. The Nursery was his first job where he discovered his love of nature and dendrology. He enjoyed coon hunting with his brothers (Jim and Jerry) along with his favorite dog Muggs. During this time, Roger made his first trip to Rapid City, where he and his father planted the trees at Canyon Lake Park that still stand today. He was known as “Tippy Toes” Frye while playing both baseball and basketball for Arlington High School. Focusing on Math, Roger later attended Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, NE. Roger's passion for dancing led him to the love of his life, Eva Hirschman, on February 11, 1961, at a Valentine's Day dance in Arlington. After lots of dancing and months of courtship, they were married on May 5, 1962 in Coleridge, NE. He worked for Sherwin Williams starting in 1962, in Fremont, NE. This is where they welcomed their three girls Jodie, Julie, and Amy to the world. Following the Rapid City Flood of 1972, Roger was offered the management position at the Rapid City Sherwin Williams. He accepted the job, loaded up the station wagon, and moved the family out west. After a twenty-year career with them and a brief sabbatical, he purchased the historic Coast to Coast building in Downtown Rapid City. This seemed an appropriate location for his dream business to come to life. He cracked the doors of Roger Frye's Paint and Supply in October of 1983. Eventually the entire family each played an important role in the success of his business. During these years, Roger became a pillar for downtown businesses and the community, serving on several panels and advisory boards. He was a major contributor to the paint industry nationwide. If you are ever looking for a stain color suggestion, try “Roger Frye Oak.”