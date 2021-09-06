Roger D. Star

RAPID CITY | Roger Dean Star, 78, was born Feb. 1, 1943 at the family home in Douglas County, SD and died Sept. 4, 2021 of heart failure at Monument Hospital, Rapid City. Roger was the oldest of three children born to William and Nellie (Beukelman) Star.

On Aug. 25, 1962, Roger married Belva Colwill in Sioux Falls. To this union two children were born: Jacqueline Rae in 1963 and Micheal Dene in 1965.

Roger and Belva farmed with his dad until 1973, when Roger bought into Hubers Machine Shop in Harrison, SD. The family moved to Harrison until 1979. Due to health issues, they sold the business and moved to Rapid City and he began a 29-year career with Brink Electric Construction as a mechanic, welder and fabricator until his retirement in 2008. To celebrate his retirement, he and Belva, in their motorhome, along with his sister Ruby and husband Dale in their 5th wheel, traveled to Alaska for three months. In his many vacations he and Belva were able to enjoy, Alaska was his favorite.