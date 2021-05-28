RAPID CITY | Roger G. Kritenbrink, 87, passed away on November 16, 2020 in Littleton, Colorado.

He is survived by his wife, Sally; his three children, Julie (James Sr.) Ledlum of Eagan, MN, Steven (Jeanette) Kritenbrink, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Michael (Mary) Kritenbrink of Centennial, CO; six grandchildren, Jelissa, Gregory, Jacey, Maleah, Saylor and McKelle; three step-grandchildren, James Jr., Jestin and Preston; and six great-grandchildren, Chase, Maverick, Malik, Tate, Michael and Kathleen.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church. The family invites you to stay for coffee and dessert following the service. Inurnment with honors will be held at 3 p.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.