RAPID CITY - Roger Lewis, 76, died November 25, 2022. He was born on November 18, 1946 in Rapid City to Bill and Dorothy Lewis.

He is survived by brother, Bill Lewis III, Rapid City; sisters: Karen Thompson, Rice Lake, WI, Ruth Mattison, Birchwood, WI, Gloria Hoover, Newcastle, WY; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jim and Joe and sister Margaret.