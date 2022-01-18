HOT SPRINGS | Roland Herman, 90, passed away January 15, 2022, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY.

Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m., Friday, January 28, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 28, 2022 at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD. Committal services will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Oral, SD.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.