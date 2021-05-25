CORAL GABLES, Fla. | Roland I. Marinkovic, 81, died May 11, 2021, at home at The Palace in Coral Gables.

He was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Chillan, Chile, the son of the late Ernesto A. Marinkovic and Frida Wandersleben. He was the oldest of three siblings.

He graduated from Union College, Lincoln, Nebraska in 1964. On June 12, 1966, he married Lynn Smith.

Following college, he was employed by Boulder Memorial Hospital, Boulder, CO, as an Accountant. He then served several years as Administrator of the Americana Nursing Center, Cedar Rapids, Iowa and then the Rapid City Rehabilitation Hospital, Rapid City, South Dakota. He moved to Sarasota, Florida in the 1970s and was a successful real estate developer.

He is survived and loved by his son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Paula Marinkovic of Coconut Grove, Florida; sister, Glenna de Zafra, Thornton, Colorado; sister, Janice Witt-Stephens (Fred), Centre Hall, Pennsylvania; Lynn Marinkovic, who remained a lifelong friend, Denver, Colorado; and nieces and nephews.

A remembrance and celebration of his life will be held at 11:30 a.m. EDT on Sunday, June 6, Coral Reef Yacht Club, 2484 S. Bayshore Drive, Coconut Grove, Florida.