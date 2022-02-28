PEARCE, AZ - Ronald Aaron Baker, aged 70, of Pearce, AZ and Rapid City, SD, left us to be with his Savior Jesus on February 15, 2022.

Ron was born in Anchorage, Alaska and loved the land and the wilderness. After attending the University of Oregon, Ron became a passionate and brilliant visionary in real estate development.

Ron was known to be a kind, wise, and humble friend to everyone he met. His walk with God was authentic. His servant heart was contagious. His smile truly lit up any room.

He is survived by his two children, Christopher Baker and Elizabeth Wright (Baker); former wife, Susan Guetzke (Baker); and his brothers: David Baker, John Baker, James Baker; and all their families, along with many cherished friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David Baker and Marjorie Baker (Stevens).

Ron will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know him.

Corey Harouff will officiate a celebration of Ron's life at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City, 1012 Sioux San Dr., Rapid City, SD 57702. Interment will follow at Nemo Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Ron's name to Rapid City Young Life at 5615 Nugget Gulch Road, Suite 200, Rapid City, SD 57702 or by visiting their website at rapidcity.younglife.org.