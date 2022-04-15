RAPID CITY - Ronald Bernell Jensen, 90, passed away on April 12, 2022.

Ronald was born on October 25, 1931 in Shelley, Idaho to Marple and Gertrude (Gardner) Jensen.He grew up in Idaho and later served 20 years in the United States Air Force from 1951 – 1971, retiring as a Master Sergeant at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Ronald married Gayle Jensen (Seward) on June 2, 1953 in Elko, Nevada.

After retiring from the military, Ronald and Gayle managed the Lazy J Campground and later, a laundromat in Rapid City, just to name a couple of his entrepreneurial adventures.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Gayle; his granddaughter, Megan Gray; son-in-law, Ron Stevens; and six siblings.

He is survived by his children, Robin Stevens, Cynthia (Lynn) Gray, Kelly (Lana) Jensen, and Shawn Jensen, all of Rapid City; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery, near Sturgis.