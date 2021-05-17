RAPID CITY | Ronald C. Amick passed away on May 15, 2021 in Billings, MT.

Ronald was born on August 20, 1938 to Ivan and Marjorie Amick (Haynes) in Rapid City. He lived in Galena and then moved to Yankton. In 1958, after high school, he joined the United States Navy. While teaching Electronics at the Great Lakes Naval Station in Illinois, he met and married Dorothy A. Flannery on July 27, 1963.

He left the Navy in 1969 and moved his family to Rapid City. He found work at Mayer Radio running the sound portion of the business. After growing this portion of the business beyond where the owner Frank Mayer wanted to be, he founded Amick Sound, Inc. in 1971. Ron ran a successful business until he sold the company to his oldest son and son-in-law in 2005.

After retirement, Ron and Dorothy traveled to visit their children and grandchildren in Texas. Ron also enjoyed gardening and woodworking.

Ron is survived by his wife, Dorothy; sister, Marilyn Odland; brothers, Roger Amick and James Sathe; sister-in-law, Dawn Amick; his four children, Michael Amick (Carol Mizera-Amick) of Lead, Celia Carlson (Lowell) of Rapid City, Patrick Amick (Stacey) of Flower Mound, TX, and Elizabeth Maxwell (Steve) of Houston, TX; and his four grandchildren, Anja Carlson, Joel Amick, Leslie Amick and Sean Amick.