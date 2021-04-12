Ronald D. Seim

SIOUX FALLS | Ronald D. "Ron" Seim, 78, died on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Survivors include his wife, Connie; sons, Gordon (Sandy) Seim, Robert Seim, and Jeffrey (Shana) Seim; sister, Marlene Good; brothers, Don (Jan) Seim and Dennis (Nancy) Seim; step-brother, Eugene (Argil) Hunter; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. CST on Saturday, April 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tea, with visitation one hour prior.
For a full obituary, please visit georgeboom.com.
