RAPID CITY | Ronald Earl Ragsdale passed from this life on December 5, 2021.

Born in Monahans, Texas on July 27, 1948, Ron grew up in Monahans and Andrews, Texas. He graduated from Andrews High School in 1966 and from Vanderbilt University in 1970. He attended St. Mary's Law School in San Antonio, Texas, graduating in 1973. He practiced law in Andrews for the next 20 years. He purchased the Two Rivers Ranch in Elm Springs, South Dakota in 1989 and began his love affair with South Dakota, moving there permanently in 1993.

In 2006, Ron acquired a home in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico which allowed him an escape from the cold South Dakota winters. He returned to South Dakota full time in 2016, where he lived until his death.

He is survived by his brother, Danny Ragsdale of Del Rio, Texas, and was preceded in death by his parents, G.A. and Nila Ragsdale.

Because of his love for animals, in lieu of flowers a memorial has been established at the Las Animas Dog Rescue Association in Puerto Vallarta, MX. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Debbie Stuck, 708 Fairview, Rapid City, SD 57701 for forwarding to the organization.

A private celebration of life will be held where his ashes will be scattered to the wind and his gifts returned to the world, so that in death he may wander and explore as he loved doing in life.

Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.