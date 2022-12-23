 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald Ericsson

ALZADA, MT - Ronald Ericsson, age 87 of Alzada, MT, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at his home following a cardiac event.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

