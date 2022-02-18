CUSTER | Ronald G. Treloar, 80, of Custer, SD, passed away February 14, 2022, at his residence in Custer, SD.

Ronald was born May 5, 1941, in Custer, SD, to Waldo and Leona (Selby) Treloar. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps until his honorable discharge in 1963.

Committal services will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD,

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.